KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday January 7, 2020

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Dry conditions are persisting for the Concho Valley with hardly any rain chances for the next seven days.

Gradual warming in our high temperatures is expected for the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the 70s with partly cloudy conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

As the next weather system moves toward the south central U.S, a strong cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing highs back down into the low 60s for Saturday.

Ahead of the front, we could see slight chances for rain in our southeastern counties. A shot of severe weather is expected

