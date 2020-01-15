KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday January 14, 2020

Highs will top out in the 70s once again for Wednesday with cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the Concho Valley Wednesday night into Thursday bringing widespread rain chances into the picture. The cold front is expected to stall over west central Texas causing rain chances to stick around through Friday. Highs Thursday will reach the 50s.

We could see an occasional thunderstorm Friday as cold front No. 2 will move through the Concho Valley clearing skies out and bringing cooler temperatures and sunny skies for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will reach around 60.

Temperatures will remain around the seasonal normals through the start of next week.

Cold front No. 3 will move through the Concho Valley bringing back cloud cover and chilly temperatures for the start of next week.

