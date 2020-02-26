KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday February 25, 2020

A reinforcing cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley this evening causing winds to pick up overnight.

Overnight lows will drop in the low 30s. However, wind chills will range from 20-25° for Wednesday morning so bundle up!

Highs Wednesday will reach the low 50s with skies remaining sunny.

We’ll start seeing a warming trend heading into Thursday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine is here to stay for the next few days.

This weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70s with some areas hitting the 80° mark for Sunday.

Our next upper level low will bring rain chances for next Tuesday.

