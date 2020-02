Cold temperatures and widespread rain chances are in store for the Concho Valley Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could get between 2″-2.5″ of rainfall accumulations.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain will end Thursday night with cloud cover sticking around through the weekend. High temperatures for the weekend will reach the upper 60s.

A weak cold front will move through next Monday and Tuesday only bringing highs back down into the upper 60s.