Widespread showers and rain expected through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s.

Skies will clear out Wednesday afternoon with highs only warming to the 50s.

Sunshine is in store for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s with nights remaining in the 30s and 40s.

Warming is expected next weekend with increasing cloud cover and highs in the 60s and 70s.