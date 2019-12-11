KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday December 10, 2019

After this morning’s cold front the high temperature in San Angelo only reached 44º.

We received much needed rainfall to the Concho Valley with the heaviest rain falling in our northwestern counties. San Angelo at Mathis Field .96″ of rainfall with measurements surpassing 1″ in Sterling county.

Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s with areas of patchy freezing fog possible for some locations for Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to warm back into the 60s with overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are the case with pleasant high temperatures for the end of the week.

Our next strong cold front is expected to come through Sunday night into Monday morning.

