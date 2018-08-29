KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Tuesday August 28, 2018
Temperatures, weather to remain similar through end of week
San Angelo, Tx - Temperatures once again got into the upper 90s on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Highs will remain similar along with sunny skies through the work week. As we head into the new week, moisture will increase, helping to lower actual temperatures, but feel-like temperatures will remain the same. A few showers will be possible Labor day. Stay tuned.
----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS --------
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Labor Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Make it a great Wednesday!
More Stories
-
Another hot day is on the way for Thursday, but rain chances look…
-
Little change is expected in the day-to-day weather through the work…
-
Sunny and hot conditions to remain for the next seven days. Chris…