KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Tuesday August 28, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - Temperatures once again got into the upper 90s on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Highs will remain similar along with sunny skies through the work week. As we head into the new week, moisture will increase, helping to lower actual temperatures, but feel-like temperatures will remain the same. A few showers will be possible Labor day. Stay tuned.

----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS --------

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Labor Day

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Make it a great Wednesday!