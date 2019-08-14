KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday August 13, 2019

A very weak cold front will stall over the Concho Valley Wednesday morning bringing some slightly cooler temperatures with highs only reaching 98º in San Angelo. This could break our 16 day streak of 100º+ temperatures.

Isolated thunderstorms and showers will be possible Wednesday evening along the frontal boundary and these storms could last until Thursday morning.

The ridge of high pressure that was responsible for the extreme heat has moved off to the northwest of Texas.

Highs will once again reach the 100’s by the end of the week with partly cloudy skies for the end of the work week.

We’ll have slight chances for an isolated shower or two for Friday and Saturday with highs reaching 102º for the weekend. The start of next week will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 100’s

