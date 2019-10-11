KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday October 10, 2019

The much anticipated cold front is moving through the Concho Valley as of 10:45 pm.

Temperatures will plunge into the upper 40’s for Friday morning with the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures Friday will reach only 60° eventually dropping into the 50’s and 40’s for Friday night. Storm and rain chances will diminish as we head into Friday evening.

This weekend temperatures will start a warming trend with highs reaching the 70’s with mostly sunny conditions. We will definitely be back into the 80’s by the start of next work week eventually climbing into the 90’s for Tuesday.

Another cold front is store for next Tuesday, this one rather weak will bring our temperatures back into the low 80s as we head into the middle of the week.

