KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday November 21, 2019

As the cold front sweeps throughout the Concho Valley we are going to have cooler conditions Friday!

Moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the picture Friday morning. Skies will clear out in the afternoon hours with highs reaching about 54°.

This weekend will be pleasant with sunny conditions with temperatures back in the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will chill down into the 40s.

A quiet start is expected for Thanksgiving week with high temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday causing slightly cooler conditions

Rain chances could come into the picture for Thanksgiving Day with isolated showers.

Weather models are hinting at a strong system set up for the end of next week that could impact travel for folks heading home after Thanksgiving Day.