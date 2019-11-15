KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday November 14, 2019

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the next seven days as temperatures take on a warming trend.

Nights will be cold remaining in the 40s and 30s. Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Friday with sunny conditions.

A weak cold front is expected to come through Sunday with highs remaining in the 60’s. Monday and Tuesday will take a warming trend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm to the mid 70s mid-week.

A weather system bringing colder temperatures and rain chances are in store for the end of the week.