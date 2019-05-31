KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday May 30, 2019
San Angelo, Tx - -------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
