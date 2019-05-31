KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday May 30, 2019

San Angelo, Tx - -------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.