KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday June 6, 2019
100 degree temperatures in store this weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX - As an upper high pressure system comes toward Texas, skies will remain clear with temperatures warming in the upper 90's hitting 100 degrees this weekend.
A cold front will come into the picture by the start of next week bringing back thunderstorm chances for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures back down into the mid 80's.
Temperatures will be back in the 90's by the middle of next week.
