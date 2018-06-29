KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday June 28, 2018

San Angelo, Tx - We're tracking some saharan dust moving in which will bring potentially milky skies and brighter sunsets. Other than that it won't cause many issues, except for those very sensitive to the dust. Above normal temperatures continue for the next 7 days with a weak disturbance arriving for the weekend potentially bringing slight rain chances. Stay tuned.

--------FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -------

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Make it a great Friday!