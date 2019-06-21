KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday June 20, 2019

Temperatures once again will reach the 100 degree mark. Expect pop up thunderstorms to come into the picture as we head into the evening hours. Some thunderstorms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Concho Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms for Friday evening with the main hazards being damaging winds and large hail.

We will have a similar pattern of evening thunderstorms flaring up for the next few days into the weekend. Slight storm chances will last through the start of the work week.

Temperatures will not be as hot, with highs in the mid to low 90’s from the weekend towards the end of next week with more widespread storms Sunday evening.