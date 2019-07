High temperatures will be on the uprise through the next several days. Expect mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid 90’s this weekend.

Next week temperatures will be back into the high 90’s, hitting 100 degrees be the middle of next week. As moisture from the gulf moves into the area by Monday, conditions at the start of next week could be muggy.

