KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday July 2, 2019

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 100 degree mark.

A weak cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley bringing the chance for a few isolated showers to make it into the viewing area Saturday afternoon into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90’s on Sunday and Monday.

Next week, temperatures will quickly warm back up into the upper 90’s and 100’s by mid-week with mostly sunny conditions.

