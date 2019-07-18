KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday July 18, 2019

Expect sunny and hot conditions for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will reach 100° and remain in the upper 90’s for the weekend.

We will see some relief in these hot temperatures along with rain chances next week! A slight cool front will come through the Concho Valley on Monday evening possibly Tuesday bringing high temperatures in the low 90’s for Tuesday lasting into Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with slightly cooler temperatures, we’ll also see rain and storm chances starting next Monday evening.

Follow KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez on Facebook and Twitter!