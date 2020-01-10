KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 9, 2020

Afternoon Friday cold front bringing cooler temperatures

Friday evening a cold front will sweep through Texas bringing the potential for light showers for areas east of San Angelo.

Friday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

As the upper level low moves through the south central U.S, there is potential for extremely light winter precipitation behind the system for Saturday morning. Surface temperatures will be above freezing so no accumulation is expected.

Weather models are keeping most of the activity north of the Concho Valley.

Saturday will be sunny with highs reaching 59 degrees.

Next week’s weather pattern

Increasing cloud cover is expected Sunday with highs reaching the low 70s.

Starting the work week, high temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s with occasional cloud cover.

Wednesday, weather models are hinting at a strong arctic air mass to sweep across the Concho Valley bringing winter-like weather conditions for Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.