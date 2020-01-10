KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 9, 2020

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Afternoon Friday cold front bringing cooler temperatures

Friday evening a cold front will sweep through Texas bringing the potential for light showers for areas east of San Angelo.

Friday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

As the upper level low moves through the south central U.S, there is potential for extremely light winter precipitation behind the system for Saturday morning. Surface temperatures will be above freezing so no accumulation is expected.

Weather models are keeping most of the activity north of the Concho Valley.

Saturday will be sunny with highs reaching 59 degrees.

Next week’s weather pattern

Increasing cloud cover is expected Sunday with highs reaching the low 70s.

Starting the work week, high temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s with occasional cloud cover.

Wednesday, weather models are hinting at a strong arctic air mass to sweep across the Concho Valley bringing winter-like weather conditions for Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.