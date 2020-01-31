KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 30, 2020

Chilly conditions are expected Friday with skies gradually clearing through the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Saturday for the rodeo parade skies will be sunny with morning temperatures chilly, mainly in the 50s and 40s. Saturday will warm to about 68 degrees.

A pleasant warm up is expected for the start of next week with highs reaching the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Our next strong weather system will come into the picture next Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain early Wednesday morning.