KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 30, 2020

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly conditions are expected Friday with skies gradually clearing through the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Saturday for the rodeo parade skies will be sunny with morning temperatures chilly, mainly in the 50s and 40s. Saturday will warm to about 68 degrees.

A pleasant warm up is expected for the start of next week with highs reaching the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Our next strong weather system will come into the picture next Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain early Wednesday morning.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.