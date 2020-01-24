KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 23, 2020

Sunny skies will last through Friday with highs warming up into the 60s.

A disturbance will move through Texas bringing cloud cover and some isolated showers east of San Angelo Saturday. However, highs will remain in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs could surpass the 70 degree mark.

A weak cold front will move through the region Tuesday bringing possible showers. Highs Tuesday will top out at 68.

Overnight temperatures will remain cold for the next seven days with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

