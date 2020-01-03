KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 2, 2020

Friday morning, light drizzle is possible for our western counties.

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley bringing slightly cooler temperatures Friday.

Highs will top out at 60° with skies becoming sunny in the afternoon hours.

This weekend will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures warming back up to the upper 60s. We could see highs reaching the 70 degree mark Sunday.

Next week, two cold fronts will cause temperatures to be around the seasonable normals.

Overnight lows for the next seven days will remain cold dipping into the 30s.

A cold front earlier in the week will bring highs in the 50s for Tuesday. Gradual warming is expected through Thursday as weather models are hinting at another cold front at the end of the week with some rain chances for portions of the Concho Valley.