KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday January 16, 2020

Widespread showers will continue for the Concho Valley through Friday.

Temperatures are expecting to gradually warm through the night and remain above freezing. We’ll go from the 30s to the low 40s.

Most, if not all freezing precipitation will remain north of the Concho Valley, along the I-20 corridor.

Showers will last through Friday, with heavy rain at times and an occasional thunderstorm.

Friday evening, a reinforcing front will sweep through West Texas clearing skies out with Sunny skies for Saturday.

As more cold air surges into the south central U.S, temperatures will remain chilly through next Tuesday.

