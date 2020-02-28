KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday February 27, 2020

Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s for the weekend. Skies will be sunny!

Increasing cloud cover is expected for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures still on the warming trend.

For the start of next work week, an upper level low pressure system will move in from the west bringing a slight cold front and rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. We could see some stray thunderstorms in the Concho Valley.

By mid-week, pleasant weather returns with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s

