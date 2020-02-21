KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday February 20, 2020

Cloud cover will stick around as we end the week. High temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s for the weekend.

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the next seven days. We’ll eventually have highs in the low 70s for Sunday.

A pacific low will move across the south central U.S bringing a weak cold front. Highs will be back into the 60s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

A reinforcing cold front will move through the Concho Valley Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a brief cool down with highs back in the 50s for mid-week.

Sunny skies are expected for most of next work week.