KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday December 5, 2019

A cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures for Friday. Highs Friday will only reach the low 60s.

A pleasant weekend is expected with mainly sunny conditions with with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week we are expecting a strong cold front that will bring cold temperatures and rain/shower chances for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be clear with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Another cold front will come into the picture for the end of next week.