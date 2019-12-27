KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday December 26, 2019

Increasing showers will be in the picture heading into Friday morning.

An upper level trough is situated over west central Texas bringing moisture and keeping cloud cover around. Expect isolated light showers Thursday night.

A powerful low pressure system is moving toward Texas with a cold front associated with it. This will bring widespread rain chances in the picture for late Friday night and Saturday morning. An occasional thunderstorm is possible as the pacific front moves through the Concho Valley.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the start of next week.

Skies will clear out Sunday and Monday with sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another weather system is in store for New Year Eve bringing the potential for showers into New Year Day.