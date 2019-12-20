KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday December 19, 2019

While many of us in the Concho Valley woke up in the teens this morning, temperatures Thursday night will not be as cold.

An upper level low is situated over the four corners region and is opening the door for increasing tropical moisture. We’ll continue to see cloud cover into Friday morning with high temperatures reaching the 60º mark.

As the upper low tracks across the south central U.S, expect light showers to drizzle for our eastern counties. More widespread rain is expected Friday and Saturday for central and southeast Texas.

Skies will clear out for the weekend with sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

For the start of Christmas week, another low will track across the desert southwest toward Texas bringing cloud cover and the potential for light showers. However, temperatures will remain above average, in the low 70s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Nightly lows will drop into the low 40s.

Weather models are hinting at another system moving through Texas at the end of next week that could bring rain chances for next Thursday and Friday.