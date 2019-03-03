KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Saturday March 2, 2019
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Saturday March 2, 2019
San Angelo, Tx - -----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ---------
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Make it a great Sunday!
