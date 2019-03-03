KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Saturday March 2, 2019

San Angelo, Tx - -----FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ---------

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Make it a great Sunday!