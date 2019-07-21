KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Saturday July 20, 2019

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Expect one more day with temperatures reaching the 100° mark. Then, we’ll have some slight relief with a cold front coming through Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Isolated showers and a couple of pop up storms are possible ahead and behind the cold front Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday giving some of us in the Concho Valley a much needed cool off!

Highs will be in the mid to low 90’s in the days following the cold front. Dry conditions are expected from Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Follow KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez on Facebook and Twitter!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.