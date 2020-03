Sunday- Mostly cloudy, very warm and windy with winds out of the west south west at 15-20 mph. High: 81° | Low: 51°

Monday- Mostly cloudy and warm, with a low chance of an evening shower. High: 78° | Low: 50° chance of rain: 10%

Tuesday- Rain showers likely, with possible thunderstorms. High: 58° | Low: 43° chance of rain: 50%