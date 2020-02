Sunday- Expect to see a cloudy, warm and windy Sunday across the Concho Valley. Although not very likely, an isolated shower can not be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours. High: 70° | Low: 44°

Monday- A cold front is expected to move though early in the day on Monday. After the front passes, expect partly cloudy conditions across the area. High: 69° | Low: 40°

Tuesday- Expect cooler and mainly sunny conditions across the area on Tuesday. High: 56° | Low: 30°