KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Saturday December 21, 2019

Sunny conditions last through Sunday with highs hitting 70°.

Temperatures will remain mild for the start of Christmas week with increasing cloud cover. Highs Monday will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 30s.

For Christmas Eve, expect partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures reaching 72 degrees with overnight lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day will start off with partly cloudy conditions with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon hours. High: 72°|Low: 40°

A strong weather system will sweep through the south central U.S Thursday and Friday bringing scattered showers with it. Highs at the end of the week are expected to remain mild in the low 70’s.