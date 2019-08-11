KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Saturday August 10, 2019







Unfortunately, 100°+ temperatures are not going away any time soon for the Concho Valley. Today (Saturday) is the 14th consecutive 100°+ day for San Angelo.

Heat advisories will be in effect until 7pm Sunday. It is likely that the National Weather Service will extend the heat advisories for the Concho Valley into the start of next week.

Sunday will be hot and sunny with high temperatures reaching 105°.

The start of the next work week is going to be hotter with highs reaching 106° on Monday, possibly getting up to 107° on Tuesday.

A weak cold front will make it’s way through northern Texas with slight chances of isolated chances. The bad news is that temperatures are going to remain hot, with highs hitting 100° or higher.

