KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday September 9, 2019

Two weather systems are at play this week that is giving rain chances to the Concho Valley.

An upper level trough that is situated in the south central U.S is causing a flare up of thunderstorms west of the viewing area. We cannot rule out the possibilities of these storms making their way toward San Angelo.

We are going to have slight storm/rain chances through the end of the work week with temperatures in the mid to low 90’s.

Next weekend, conditions will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 90’s.