KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday October 28, 2019

Light showers and periods of drizzling showers are expected Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.

More widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as a reinforcing cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley. Highs Wednesday will remain in the low 50s with overnight lows dropping to below freezing.

We could see our first freeze for the Concho Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will drop to about 30 degrees and some locations could stay below freezing for a few hours.

Skies will clear out from Halloween day through next weekend with high temperatures gradually warming into the mid to upper 60s.

Nights will remain chilly, in the 30s and 40s.