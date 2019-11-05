KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday November 4, 2019

A dry cold front overnight will cause cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

High temperatures will reach the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Expect increasing rain chances for the Concho Valley as we head into the middle of this week as a stronger cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Wednesday.

Ahead of our next front, more widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, mainly north of San Angelo.

Thursday night, overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s with highs Friday only reaching the 50s.

Next weekend, cloud cover is expected to stick around with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Nights will remain chilly for the next seven days.