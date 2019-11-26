KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday November 25, 2019

Expect very breezy conditions Tuesday! Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Higher wind speeds are expected for the Texas panhandle and far west Texas from El Paso to the Permian Basin.

60-70 mph wind speeds are expected from Amarillo to Lubbock with High Wind Warnings in effect.

Drive with caution if you are headed to that part of the state, especially if you are driving high profile vehicles.

Tuesday evening, a cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only reach the 50s in the Concho Valley for Wednesday.

Light showers will be possible for west Texas on Wednesday with rain chances last through Friday morning.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light showers and a high of 61º for San Angelo.

As another cold front sweeps through Friday, we could see isolated thunderstorms for parts of West Texas.

A pleasant weekend is in store with sunny skies and temperatures warming back up into the upper 60s.