KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday November 18, 2019

Expect another pleasant day with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Tuesday highs could reach the 80° mark in some locations in the Concho Valley.

A upper level low that is currently situated off the coast of Baja, California will approach the south central U.S bringing rain chances to the Concho Valley Wednesday evening. Highs will remain in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head closer to Friday a cold front will come through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures back into the picture. Highs Friday will only reach the low 60s with overnight temperatures in the 30s into Saturday morning.

Rain chances will last from Wednesday through Friday morning with light showers possible.

Heavier rain accumulations are expected for areas north of San Angelo, along the I-20 corridor in the Big Country to Sterling and Coke counties.

Next weekend skies will clear out to sunny and pleasant conditions with highs in the mid 60’s.