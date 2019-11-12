KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday November 11, 2019

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of the Concho Valley until 6 am Tuesday November 11, 2019.

Ice has accumulated on roads and overpasses causing significant travel hazards. Be advised that travel conditions will be hazardous through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens tonight.

As dry air slowly moves in from the north, ending freezing precipitation for San Angelo, freezing precipitation will continue to fall for areas along the I-10 corridor south of town.

Tuesday skies will become sunny with highs only reaching the mid 40’s. Tuesday night will once again be cold with temperatures falling into the 20s.

A gradual warm up with a quiet weather pattern is expect through the rest of the work week.