KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Monday May 27, 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX - Expect rain chances to ramp up heading into the middle of the week. Some thunderstorms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Concho Valley under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms (2 out of 5) in the Day 3 outlook. Main threats include heavy rain and large hail.

Temperatures will cool slightly into the low 80's on Thursday, but will warm back up hitting the 90 degree mark by the end of the week.

Expect every day to have some sort of rain chances for the next seven days with the wet pattern lasting into next week.

The weekend will consist of hit or miss isolated thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 90's.