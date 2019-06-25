KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Monday June 24, 2019

A very active weather day consisted of a severe thunderstorm outbreak in the Concho Valley with confirmed tornadoes near Ft. McKavett. A local storm report consisted of a roof being ripped off a house in Menard county near Ft. Mckavett.

There were also reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail reports from Carlsbad to Grape Creek and around Sterling county. We received viewer reports of damaging hail crashing through wind shields.

The heaviest rain occured in north San Angelo from downtown to North Bryant. The official rainfall at Mathis Field was 0.09 in. However other areas of town received a lot heavier rainfall accumulations. North San Angelo along HWY 87 to Carlsbad received radar estimated 1.5 in to 3.4 in of rain.

Downed power lines were reported on Arden road due to high wind speeds.

Heading into tomorrow, expect a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening hours.

From Wednesday to the weekend, a quiet weather patter is in store with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 90’s.