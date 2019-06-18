KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Monday June 17, 2019

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect isolated thunderstorms in the overnight hours with temperatures dipping down to the upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 10-15 mph. 

Tomorrow will be hotter with temperatures warming to 95°. We will still have the potential for thunderstorms to pop up in the evening hours with some being severe.

Expect a hot and dry end of the work week with high temperatures surpassing 100°, potentially reaching 102° for Wednesday and 103° for Thursday. 

Slight storm chances will come back into the picture for the weekend with high temperatures staying in the 90’s. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.