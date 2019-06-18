KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Monday June 17, 2019

Expect isolated thunderstorms in the overnight hours with temperatures dipping down to the upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be hotter with temperatures warming to 95°. We will still have the potential for thunderstorms to pop up in the evening hours with some being severe.

Expect a hot and dry end of the work week with high temperatures surpassing 100°, potentially reaching 102° for Wednesday and 103° for Thursday.

Slight storm chances will come back into the picture for the weekend with high temperatures staying in the 90’s.