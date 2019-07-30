KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday July 29, 2019

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s, hitting the 100 degree mark this week. An area of high pressure will remain off to the northwest keeping temperatures hot and skies mostly sunny.

Tuesday, there is a chance for isolated showers to the south of San Angelo heading into the evening hours. The high will be 99 with overnight lows dipping down into the low 70’s.

Expect a similar weather pattern going into the next seven days. Next weekend as the high pressure system moves off to the northwest, showers are possible heading into Sunday evening.

