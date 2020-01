Heading into the next few days, we’ll see gradual warming with highs reaching the 70s.

Sunny conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional cloud cover coming into the picture Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 30s.

A strong upper level low will move through the south central U.S at the end of the week bringing a strong cold front with rain chances for east of the Concho Valley.

Highs next Saturday will only reach the low 60s.