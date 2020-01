Expect increasing cloud cover Monday night and Tuesday morning with light showers in the evening and lasting through early Wednesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will top out in the 50s with evening and overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Skies will clear out Thursday with high temperatures gradually increasing into the 60s.

A very weak cold front is expected Wednesday evening and Thursday morning bringing highs back into the low 60s.

A quiet and sunny weather pattern is expected through next weekend.