KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday February 3, 2020

A disturbance is situated across West Texas bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Concho Valley.

We can expect a lingering showers and storms to remain in the picture tonight, mainly for areas south of San Angelo.

Tuesday, a upper level low will dig south toward West Texas bringing much colder temperatures and the potential for winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, in the upper 20s with precipitation lasting through Wednesday morning.

Traveling could be hazardous Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear Thursday with temperatures gradually warming for the end of the week.

