Tuesday, high temperatures will be cooler topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

We’re expecting another reinforcing cold front to move through the area tonight bringing overnight temperatures down into the upper 20s and keeping chilly temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will top out in the 50s.

A gradual warming trend is expected for the end of the work week with sunny skies lasting through the weekend.