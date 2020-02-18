KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday February 17, 2020

An incoming cold snap is on the way for the Concho Valley. A cold front will move through early Tuesday bringing chilly temperatures.

Highs will only reach the upper 50s with isolated showers in the picture on Tuesday.

Wednesday expect increasing rain chances for the Concho Valley. The greatest amount of rain is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall accumulations will be light, around 1/2″ or less in most locations.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only get into the 40s.

A gradual warm up is in store for the end of the week with highs back into the 60s.

High temperatures could reach the 70 degree mark by next Monday.

