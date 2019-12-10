KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday December 9, 2019

As a strong cold front moves through west central Texas, widespread rain showers are expected for the Concho Valley Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s for San Angelo with colder conditions north of the Concho Valley.

Portions of the Big Country and extreme northern Concho Valley could see a brief period of rain/snow mix Tuesday morning aroud 5-7 am.

Surface temperatures are expected to remain warm enough to prevent ice accumulations on road ways. However, bridges and overpasses at higher altitudes could be slick with ice for areas north of San Angelo.

Rain will last through Tuesday morning with skies quickly clearing Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only reach the upper 40s for San Angelo.

Expect bitter temperatures Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s with clear skies.

A calm and quiet weather pattern is expected from Wednesday through next weekend with high temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s.

Our next strong cold front is expected next Sunday and Monday.